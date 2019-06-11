Wed. Jun 12th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

‘PAMPER YOUR DAD THIS FATHER’S DAY WITH SPECIAL COLLECTION FROM FIORELLA BOUQUETS’

13 hours ago

Shopping for men is hard and to get a perfect gift for dads is even harder. This Father’s Day celebrate the eternal love of your first superhero with Fiorella premium range of Tuxedo Box and Teal Suede box with Moustache EP. Our custom made suede boxes contain the PERFECT assortment- a complete gift box with little desserts and flowers. Treat your Dad to a heartfelt sentiment by adding a touch of masculinity with a specially curated Tuxedo Box bouquet from Fiorella.

The boxes come in a range Tulips and roses, they’re delicate, versatile and ethereal – the perfect fit for someone you hold very close. Timeless and elegant, with connotations of extravagance and luxury, Fiorella flowers are an embodiment of elegance.

Product Brief:

Tuxedo Box with Tulips: Rs 7,000/-

Teal Suede Box (Moustache  EP) with roses: Rs 4,000/-

Tuxedo Box with roses: Rs 3,200/-

Quick Facts:

For orders please call, FIORELLA – The Flower Boutique on +91 9666555578 or hit us up the millennial way on Instagram –https://www.instagram.com/fiorellaindia/

Price Range: Rs 3,200 to Rs 7,000/-

More Stories

Inauguration of Art Exhibition “Maatir Taane”

13 hours ago

SaregamaCarvaan Mini Legends now in Bengali

13 hours ago

10 th Jagran Film Festival Announces Jury Members for Feature & Short Films. Big names of the Industry roped in

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Inauguration of Art Exhibition “Maatir Taane”

13 hours ago

SaregamaCarvaan Mini Legends now in Bengali

13 hours ago

10 th Jagran Film Festival Announces Jury Members for Feature & Short Films. Big names of the Industry roped in

13 hours ago

First Time in Kolkata, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital performs the latest Single-Pass-Four-Throw Pupilloplasty Technique bringing back vision to a patient

13 hours ago