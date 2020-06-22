Panasonic bets big on AI to drive Refrigerator business

To beat the summer heat, Panasonic India, a diversified technology company, aims to enhance customer experience with its AI enabled Refrigerator range powered by its unique Econavi technology. Catering to the evolving consumer lifestyle and the growing preference for smart appliances, Panasonic AI Refrigerators provide optimum cooling and upto 49% power saving* with its intelligent Econavi sensors along with best in class 6-speed Inverter Compressor. The AI-enabled double-door frost-free Refrigerator range is available in the capacity of 270L to 601L; priced from INR 22,900 to INR 89,999 respectively acrossall Panasonic brand shops, as well as online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart for ease of purchase.

With the help of cutting-edge Econavi sensors, Panasonic AI Refrigerator monitors patterns and then adapts the energy usage around one’s lifestyle automatically. By monitoring lights, internal and ambient temperature and door opening/closing patterns; Econavi technology, in conjunction with 6 speed Inverter compressor, allows refrigerators to regulate temperature in real – time and save energy without compromising on the freshness of the food.

Talking about the AI range, Mr. Harshal Soman, Head – Home Appliances Business, Panasonic India said, “Artificial Intelligence has ushered in a new era in the home appliances segment and has changed the way consumers are relying on their appliances to bring efficiency and comfort to their day-to-day lives. Catering to this need for enhanced product experience, we are continuously reinventing and strengthening our home appliance portfolio with advance AI technology such as Econavi and Inverter features. With the refrigerator household penetration of only 40%, there is a huge opportunity to tap in the Indian market. With the AI-enabled series, which is manufactured at our Jhajjer Technopark (Haryana) in India, we are targeting a market share of 5% by the end of FY20-21.”

Panasonic will be promoting the AI Refrigerator range through a digital campaign covering digital mediums such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

Additional features:

Panasonic AI Refrigerators come equipped with AG Clean technology that deactivates upto 99.9% of bacteria in the refrigerator to keep food fresh and healthy and also boasts of 20% extra storage space with a 35L jumbo vegetable box, biggest in the industry,for better convenience. To extend maximum durability, Panasonic is also providing a 10-year warranty on the compressor to all customers.