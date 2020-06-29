Panasonic expands its rugged notebook portfolio, launches Toughbook CF-SV8

Panasonic India, a diversified technology company, today announced the expansion of its rugged notebook offerings in India with the launch of Toughbook CF-SV8. The new Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 is designed to function across extreme conditions thereby, ensuring efficiency and improved productivity for professionals. It is available through the direct sales channel of Panasonic.

The sturdy lightweight Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 weighs approximately 919 gms* and comes with a guarantee for 4 years. The device is equipped with the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-8365U vPro™ processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for internal storage delivering superior performance ranging from 10.5 – 15.5** hours of battery life. The 12.1-inches display produces clear Full HD visuals (1920×1200). The Toughbook CF-SV8 comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. Additionally, it offers high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 Type-C port that is compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3*4 and USB Power Delivery, armed to meet all mobile computing needs in extreme conditions.

Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 is well-suited for Japanese organisations as well, as it comes with Japanese language option on the keyboard. Offering the reliability of after sales provided by Panasonic India, the rugged device comes in handy for all the expats based in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, we believe in offering advance, tech-enabled solutions that work seamlessly across all conditions. 24 years ago, we had invented rugged technology and World’s 1st rugged laptop. Ever since, we have been witnessing a demand for the category, globally. Today, we are proud to be the market leader in the rugged notebooks and rugged tablets category and, currently have 60 percent market share in India. Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as Automobile, Pharmaceutical, logistics, Police Defence, Power and Utility. We very well understand the diverse applications of rugged notebooks and will continue to offer best-in-class technology to enhance mobile productivity.”

Toughbook CF-SV8 features in detail:

Unmatched High-speed Performance

With Li-ion 7.2 V, 5900 mAh battery life, Toughbook CF-SV8 runs up to 10.5 – 15.5 hours. The 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-8365U vPro™ processor (6 MB cache, 1.6 GHz up to 4.1 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0) paired with 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit operating system can easily process high-speed data to perform a variety of heavy computing tasks. The high sound stereo speakers provide an unobtrusive sound experience even during web conferencing.

Comprehensive High-speed Connectivity

For mobile workers, the versatility to connect on the move is an important consideration. The Toughbook CF-SV8 comes with a complete range of interfaces including a standard LAN port, VGA, and HDMI for data projectors, printers, and displays. The lightweight notebook boards SD card slot, three USB 3.0 ,one USB 3.1 Type-C port that is compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3*4 and USB Power Delivery provides a seamless high-speed data transfer. Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 LAN and Bluetooth® v5.0 are included for faster data transfer.

Secured High-speed Login

The Toughbook CF-SV8 facilitates high-speed login with a Full HD 2 MP facial recognition web-camera allowing only those who have pre-registered their faces can log in, preventing others from using the computer. The BIOS password prevents unauthorized use before the system boots, and an encryption key – TPM (security chip) – ensures that data stored on the notebook cannot be accessed if stolen.

Unmatched Built

The Toughbook CF-SV8 is an extremely lightweight weighing just 919 grams and uses high-capacity lithium-ion 7.2 V, 5900 mAh battery for longer shelf life. It can also survive drops up to 2.5 feet and can withstand 100kg force pressure. The notebook can be used in extreme weather conditions and offers a 4-year warranty with 1-year battery warranty service.

Availability

Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 can be availed here. For further information and sales enquiries contact: toughbook.marketing@in.panasonic.com

*919gms – When fitted with a small (S) battery pack. Weight value is an average. Weights may vary for each product.

**15.5hrs – Measured by MobileMark® 2014. Battery run time will vary depending on environment