Panasonic India launches 21 new models, expanding its Top Load Washing Machine portfolio

Panasonic India – a diversified technology company, today launched 21 new models of its fully automatic, top-load Washing Machines. Equipped with 5-star rating these new models ensure a more sanitised washing performance through its built-in heater technology and Stain Master+ for bacteria elimination and removing stubborn stains. The new range of top load washing machines priced starting INR 17,100 are available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets across the country and online platform Amazon.in.

Integrated with superior Japanese technology, the new range enables a germ-free washing experience. Select models in the new range feature a flexible 2-way Washing Technology with built-in heater that gives clothes a hygienic hot wash leading to 99.9 % germ removal. Featuring both front and back panels, the latest models sport an elegant and durable design featuring soft closures and exciting colours available across 6.5kg to 8kg capacities.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Harshal Soman, Head – Home Appliance Business, Panasonic India said, “The pandemic has changed consumer preferences. Today, consumers are seeking value-based home appliances that help them multitask and at the same time contribute to their overall hygiene and safety. Our new range of top-load automatic washing machines, leverages Panasonic’s proprietary technologies to sanitize clothes through its in-built heater while ensuring a better energy efficiency for a 99.9% germ-free washing experience. At Panasonic, we believe in adding value to the lives of our users and thus, have introduced the entire range with 5-star rating starting from 6.5kgs to 8kgs, at the onset of the festive season. We are looking at a double-digit market share by the end of FY21.”

Extending energy and water efficiency, the new range comes equipped with in-built eco-friendly solutions like Aqua Spin Rinse, that saves upto 28% of water consumption and Econavi Technology which helps save 20% water and upto 20% electricity consumption and re-uses water upto 23% by detecting wash load volume and water temperature. Panasonic top load Washing Machines have been rated* as the “Most Preferred Washing Machines Brand” in the category in a study by Kadence International.

Panasonic India has launched a holistic digital marketing campaign #KappdoKiImmunity to promote the new range of washing machines that are designed to offer a complete value proposition to the user ensuring proper hygiene, water and energy savings. The campaign videos can be viewed across Panasonic India handles on Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.

Additional Features: