Navigation
PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING HEAD TO BERLIN FOR A LOCKDOWN SHOWDOWN
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING HEAD TO BERLIN FOR A LOCKDOWN SHOWDOWN

1 min read

After 158 days, Panasonic Jaguar Racing will head to Germany to complete season six of Formula E in a unique lockdown showdown. Berlin’s Tempelhof circuit will witness six races in nine days with three different track layouts.Sitting second in the drivers’ championship, Mitch Evans, and teammate James Calado will look to push for more points, podiums and wins during the ABB FIA Formula E Berlin E-Prix with the pacesetting Jaguar I-TYPE 4.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Flipkart Samarth celebrates one year of democratising e-commerce for Artisans, Weavers & under-served communities

6 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Siddhidata Ganesha kicks off online Puja tradition in Bengal

3 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Add Festive Cheer to this Raksha Bandhan, with Saregama Carvaan

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

ILS Hospitals partners with Dozee to provide Covid care in homes and hotels

4 min read
//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010