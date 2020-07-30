PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING HEAD TO BERLIN FOR A LOCKDOWN SHOWDOWN

After 158 days, Panasonic Jaguar Racing will head to Germany to complete season six of Formula E in a unique lockdown showdown. Berlin’s Tempelhof circuit will witness six races in nine days with three different track layouts.Sitting second in the drivers’ championship, Mitch Evans, and teammate James Calado will look to push for more points, podiums and wins during the ABB FIA Formula E Berlin E-Prix with the pacesetting Jaguar I-TYPE 4.