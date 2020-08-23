Panasonic Life Solutions India launches an elegant range of affordable modular switches called ‘ZIVA’

Panasonic Life Solutions India, one of the largest manufacturers of electrical construction materials (ECM) in the country, announces the Shubharambh of ‘ZIVA’, an elegant range of affordable modular switches targeted at consumers looking to upgrade to a new and defining lifestyle. The introduction of this range establishes the stronghold that the brand has and continues to flourish in the segment. Ziva range is a breakthrough in the category for customers who are looking for state-of-the-art and attractive switches at affordable rates.

A remarkable addition to its existing portfolio, Ziva represents a unique blend of advanced technology, maximum functionality and exquisite design. This series is upbeat with the changing preference of today’s customers who want best in class products for increasing the elegance quotient. Panasonic Life Solution India’s Ziva is indigenously developed and designed tooffer a stylish and distinctive range which includes switches, sockets, accessories (fan regulators), telephone sockets, receptors, TV sockets, and USB chargers. This range offers a plethora of features like slim and sleek designs, best in class safety features, along with long operational life, and it not only enhances the aesthetics of home environment but also is durable in nature. Thus, making it a ‘one-stop-shop’ solution provider under the affordable housing umbrella.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vivek Sharma, Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “The launch of ZIVA is a significant milestone in our quest towards building a “complete” product portfolio. Our target with this range will be to focus on enhanced extraction from the Tiers 3, 4, and 5 markets further expanding our presence and market shares in these smaller and uncharted territories. The current pandemic brought businesses to a halt, however, with this launch we look forward to resuming the growth journey and contributing to the speedy recovery across the country. The ZIVA range is targeted to support the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ initiative, while alongside we look forward to boosting the manufacturing capacity in India by contributing to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’. This will strengthen our relations with the builders, architects, and contractors to get a first-hand experience of the next-generation solutions. Our goal is to address the needs of all entry-level and economy modular segment consumers with a commitment to making the finest quality products at affordable rates”.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Kawamoto, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “At Panasonic, we have always believed to be consistent in doing better, this has led us to a commitment of offering the best of comfort, safety, and class apart services. We endeavor from the very beginning to magnify our global expertise in the Indian market and enrich our portfolio. The product is combined with robust features that will provide a holistic experience to the customers across the country by meeting the modern home needs. With technologically advanced solutions we intend to become a one-stop-shop brand for all”

Further, Mr. Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India added that, “Keeping in line with our direction to offer products and solutions that deliver safety, comfort, and convenience; we are proud to introduce ZIVA at an affordable price. As a market leader in the electrical wiring devices, we foresee a world in which various electrical and electronic devices will be IoT and AI-enabled. With Anchor and Panasonic’s synergy, we aim to touch the lives of masses and address the modern technology demands of the consumers through our connected living solutions. The new ZIVA wiring devices range is made with the finest aesthetics and frugal designs that will deliver best in class quality leading to a breakthrough in the modular segment”

Price Details:

The Ziva Modular Switches are priced affordably at INR 28.

For more details on the pricing please visit https://lsin.panasonic.com/ziva