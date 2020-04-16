Passengers now can take unlimited flights in Vietnam with Vietjet Power Pass!

For the first time on Easter, as billions of people around the world are staying at home in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet has launched the Power Pass that allows its holders to take unlimited flights within Vietnam. The airline operates nearly 300 green flights daily covering 45 routes across the country. The Power Pass holders can now feel safe to stay at home and plan to fly as much as they can for the whole year.

Passengers can now easily and conveniently visit http://powerpass.vietjetair.com or www.vietjetair.com to buy or give the Power Pass as a gift to their loved ones. The exclusive Power Pass account offers passengers with free air ticket’s net fares (*), free 15kg of checked baggage and 7kg of hand luggage on unlimited domestic flights during the validity of the pass. Passengers can change their flight schedules as many times as they want to for only VND 100,000 (approx. US$4) (**) for each change.

The airline offers two Power Pass options, including Power Pass Sky6 priced at VND 8,999,000 (approx. US$382) (**) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of September 30, 2020, while the Power Pass Sky12 priced at VND 16,999,000 (approx. US$724) (**) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of March 31, 2021 (***). In particular, 200 Power Passes (100 Sky6 and 100 Sky12) offering a direct discount of up to 50% (**) will be available for the luckiest passengers, who book the passes at http://powerpass.vietjetair.com and/or www.vietjetair.com.

All payments via credit cards and international payment cards issued by HDBank in Vietnam will be entitled to a gift worth of VND 299,000 (approx. US$13). Therefore, passengers can also buy the Power Pass conveniently at HDBanks’s 285 branches and transaction offices nationwide.

In light of the current situation, Power Pass is a gift that Vietjet is offering to all its passengers with the message of “Let’s have safe flights, comply with the disease control measures and directions and look forward to the bright future”.

(*) Excludes taxes, fees and additional add-on services (if any)

(**) Excluding VAT

(***) Except the Lunar New Year holidays (Tết)