Paytm partners with Sysnet to power door-step service of HP & Lenovo laptops during the pandemic
India’s homegrown financial technology platform Paytm has today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Sysnet Global Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which is a leading IT infrastructure management & solutions provider, servicing clients across Government, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and defence sectors. It also operates Lenovo & HP laptop service centres and is providing door-step delivery of serviced laptops during the pandemic. 


With this partnership, Paytm will provide 1000 All-in-QR for Sysnet’s service locations across India, which will enable it to receive unlimited payments at 0% fees. Besides receiving payments through QR, the company will also be able to send payment links to its customers for advance payments.  Additionally, Paytm will provide the Payout services to Sysnet to disburse payments to its over 4000 service engineers who have to travel & provide support to customers at very short notice.    

Narendra Yadav, Vice President – Paytm said, “This pandemic has changed the way the world conducts business as people are apprehensive of dealing in cash. Our Paytm All-in-One QR has enabled many companies and service providers to join the Digital India mission to get back on the growth track. We have enabled Sysnet with digital payment solutions and they are also using our payout services to disburse payments to their employees, vendors, and other business partners.”

During the ongoing pandemic, Paytm All-in-One QR and Paytm Payout have become a must-have tool for businesses to send and receive digital payments. Over 17 million merchant partners already use Paytm All-in-One QR to accept payments digitally. In the last 3 months, Paytm payout has processed over Rs. 1500 Crore of salaries, food allowances, incentives & rewards among other expenses. 

