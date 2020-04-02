Paytm teams up with hotels to offer temporary accommodation for healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19

India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm today announced that it has launched a special hotel listings page on its app to support temporary accommodation needs of the medical frontline forces fighting COVID-19. The company has rolled out this initiative in partnership with more than 300 hotels including acclaimed chains and star-rated properties that are pitching in to support healthcare heroes in 60 plus cities.

This initiative will enable medical practitioners to search and book a room in hotels nearest to the hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities they are working in. The list would be available on the app under the ‘#WESALUTEYOUALL’ tag. Few of the most prominent chains in the country including OYO, Treebo, Ginger Hotels are participating in their initiative. The company is in talks with more hotels that would be added to the list in the days to come.

Abhinav Kumar, Vice President – Paytm said, “The healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19 need all the support they can get during these extraordinary times. We will always be in debt for the exceptional service they are doing for mankind. Ensuring that these healthcare workers are provided with comfortable temporary accommodation is the least what we can do for them. We will keep on adding cities as well as properties who share our belief and help these heroes in every way possible.”

Healthcare professionals can go select and book a hotel on the Paytm app and check-in using a valid ID card to avail of a special rate. The rooms in these hotels are specially designated for medical staff.

Over the last few weeks, the company has launched several initiatives to fight the spread of Coronavirus. It has committed Rs 500 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). It is collecting donations to buy hygiene products for people who might not have the means to buy it. Also, the company has created a Rs 5 crore fund for innovators who are developing medical instruments or medicines to combat the virus.