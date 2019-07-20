Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya unplugged soon after receiving the news of Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya has just got the news that he shall be conferred upon with the coveted SANGEET NATAK AKADEMI AWARDS 2019.

Giving his reactions, Pdt Bhattacharya said, “it was a long overdue recognition serving the Indian classical music for over 4 decades but nonetheless I am elated and extremely satisfied and on this auspicious day of Guru Purnima I dedicate the award to my Guruji Bharat Ratna Pdt Ravi Shankar and also to my father and my first Guru Pdt Robi Bhattacharya and Pdt Dulal Roy.”

This gives me more impetus to spread the music across continents and make Indian classical music a global phenomenon and popular among masses.”



Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya spoke about his vision and achievements soon after the news

How do you see the future of Indian classical music?

Possibilities are immense and Indian music can only go up and capture the imagination of the world sooner than later and that includes classical music as well but to do that the younger generation must learn, understand and practise perfectly the Ragas, essence and nuances of the ragas. Our generation of musicians, inspired by our Guruji Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar, first started synthesising or collaborating with the western musicians after perfecting our basics and then fusion went hand in hand with the traditional ragas and notes.

But I am not a puritan in approach and Bollywood music and Hindustani Classical or Carnatic music has to prosper hand in hand to have a more impactful global presence.

Social media is already playing a vital role in spreading the influence of Indian music at a global level and in the coming 15 years it shall play the most vital role in spreading our music to the farthest parts of the world.

It is high time there are dedicated slots in the satellite channels for young classical musicians, Competitions for classical music only ( like the Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma etc) and corporate sensitization that India does not only have Bollywood but outstanding classical musicians as well.

How nepotism is affecting the industry and many senior musicians are patronizing their own children or running a family musical clique and not letting young talents come to the fore?

Nepotism exists in every domain of our public life. Just as a politician promotes his or her kith or kin, similarly an actor would leave no stone un turned to see his or her son or daughter as an established lead actor and the list goes on. The important part is overcoming it with positive energy and I have always believed and prospered practicing it.

But independent musicians like me surely have played a more positive role through our Gurukuls and the traditional method of imparting skills among young talented and sometimes economically challenged musicians through classes and exposure on stage with live events. So existence of such practices have never deterred me to overcome such impediments, succeed and then as a legacy keep churning trained musicians and enrich Indian music. So I have taken this as a responsibility to make a musician a complete performer who can not only play the music properly but also negotiate with the organizers, corporate, look good while on stage and communicate through his/her music and verbally with audience, a package of a complete musician like the famous ad line- A complete Man.

Even after almost 5 decades of a glittering music career, countless recognition across the globe and a making a complete new raga or inventing menkas or tuners for Santoor he has not been recognized with any Union Government recognition as a Padma award

I am grateful all that I have got in my almost half a century association with music and stage and I am proud of the innovations I have made in the style of playing the instrument and the fine tuners that I created to make santoor a better sounding instrument as well making the playing easier. The new raga that I created a year back, Raag Ganga, was surely the high point of 40 years of my musical career. Very few musicians have had the strength, belief and skill to create a new raga in Hindustani classical music.

I have carried on relentlessly for the past 4 decades and more simply because of my love for the music as such awards are only an impetus or encouragement to carry on as I really do not have much more to gain in terms of recognition, appreciation and love from music lovers across the globe.

But at the same the unhindered love, appreciation and accolades from my fans, listeners and aficionados have always given me the impetus to carry on creating music and spread the message of love and goodwill through my music.

But I have always followed the advise of my Guru s that I should play music for the love of it and awards and rewards shall follow automatically. I am sure somewhere during my musical journey the Government of the day shall recognize me with a Padma Award but above all I have got the love of India which is far more important.

Tell us about your work for the future generations through SPIC MACAY and other charitable organization like Rotary UNICEF Polio etc and his association with Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar and others George Harrison Amitabh Bachchan

As I mentioned earlier working promoting and popularizing music in the next generation is one of my sole objectives. For me that is more important than playing concerts and earning pots of money. The music will die if I do not make new students and future generation of musicians. This was one of the very important lessons I learnt from my first Guru my father Pt Robi Bhattacharya. Instilling musical sense inevitably pulls a young mind away from negative thoughts and music is like a positive drug it grows in you. I believe every musician at that age need not be prodigies but let that be a ventilator for them to express their creativity. In our younger days every house had a harmonium and a tanpura and even later guitar. So SPIC MACAY gives me an opportunity to build a young musical India and I am proud of that association.

My association with Rotary has been for over a decade. One day my good friend Subhojit Roy ( a Rotarian himself) told me about how he is planning a Polio campaign and he requested me to lend my name for the promotion along with Amitabh Bachchan, Bill Gates, Jackie Chan, Archie Panjabee, Bishop Desmond Tutu.

It was sheer privilege to be accorded the role of a Global Ambassador for Polio for Rotary and they feted me for my role in making India a Polio free country. I have also worked for charities like Thalassemia, Eye care and education for orphans mainly through fund raising programs.

My biggest teacher or Guru has been Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar, he was not only my Musical Guru but also a life coach I owe everything to Guru ji. He got me in touch with George Harrison and our collaboration and though I could not collaborate with the screen legend on a Tagore album on his 150th anniversary but the interaction was memorable and am sure he liked my music as I know he is quite fond of hindustani classical music.

The journey has been one of satisfaction, happiness and I have lived a dream of a life and I would like to be born as a musician in my next life too.





