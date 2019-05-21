PE Inflows in Indian Retail Double to $1.2 bn in 2 Years

Further liberalization in FDI policies – 51% FDI in multi-brand retail and 100% FDI in single-brand retail under the automatic route (against the previous 49%) – has attracted major global PE funds to double their investments in the Indian retail sector. As per ANAROCK’s Private Equity in Indian Real Estatereport, the total private equity inflows in the Indian retail sector between 2015-2018 stood at USD 1.84 bn. Of this, nearly USD 1.2 bn were pumped in between 2017-2018 alone.

US and Canada-based PE funds together invested more than USD 1.13 bn into the retail sector, bestowing their faith on an industry riding on increasing consumerism which is pegged to rise to USD 3,600 bn by 2020.

Tier 2 & 3 cities were high on the radar of the PE investors, who in the last four years infused almost half of their total investments into the retail sector in cities like Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Indore and Mohali.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO – ANAROCK Capital says, “Our report highlights the fact that unlike the commercial office sector, retail is to some extent geography-agnostic because its success depends on the spending power of its target audience. As a result, shopping malls in Tier 2 & 3 cities have performed as well as, if not better than, their Tier 1 counterparts. This also led to increase in rentals and profitability and caused PE investors to start considering investment options outside their accustomed Tier 1 geographies.”

US-based funds like Blackstone and Goldman Sachs invested more than USD 1 bn funds into the Indian retail sector between 2015 and 2018. Of this, more than USD 700 mn went into Tier 2 & 3 cities; just USD 300 mn came to cities like Pune and MMR. Evidently, large PE funds have recognized the potential of smaller cities which continue to have a shortage of organized retail despite the rising disposable income and aspiration-driven consumption appetite being generated there.

PE investors from UAE, Singapore and Netherland also showed interest in Indian retail during the period and invested close to USD 800 mn into it.

Top 5 Retail PE Deals in Tier 2 & 3 Cities – 2015 – 2018

Investor Investee Deal Size in USDmn Cities Blackstone Carnival Group 340 Chandigarh Blackstone Kalani Group 190 Indore Blackstone Alpha G: Corp 150 Amritsar & Ahmedabad Xander (VRSA) & APG Sun Apollo &Gumberg Retails 110 Mohali Blackstone Forum Group 40 Bhubaneshwar

Source: ANAROCK Research