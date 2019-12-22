Peppy song “LIP LOCK” by Laila releases with a bang

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Laila has been in the music industry since 90’s as a singer, musician and performer. In her career she has performed with Bappi Lahiri, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Sonu Nigam, Himesh Reshammiya, Usha Uthup Sunidhi Chauhan and Late Md. Aziz. Talented Laila has now come up with her new song “LIP LOCK” presented by Merine Vission with the album named LAILA-D-SOUL.

The gala launch of the song at Aristocrat Hotel in New Town was attended by Usha Uthup and Kunal Ganjawala. The music of the song has been scored by Amir Ali which is penned down by Surveen Kaur. “LIP LOCK”has been recorded in Seven Heven Studios, Mimbai and programmed by Boney John and Amir Ali.

This peppy song is likely to warm up the spirit of Christmas Week and New Year and will put Laila in the limelight in the days to come.

