PepsiCo India and Airtel Partner to Offer Customers a Super Digital Experience this Festive Season

PepsiCo India today announced its partnership with Airtel to launch a Promo across its snacks brands that offers a special digital experience for all Airtel Prepaid customers. As part of this festive offer, every customer would get upto 2 GB of Airtel Data with the purchase of LAY’S, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos packs and can redeem the offer 3 times per unique mobile number.

Data is the most important currency today and people across generations are spending more hours indoors than ever before. Whether it is remote working, content streaming, gaming, e-learning or e-shopping, everyone is relying on data to stay connected. For the quarter ended June 30 2020, average mobile data consumption per user on Airtel’s network increased to 16.3 GB, an increase of 40% over last year.

Apart from the growing importance & consumption of data, the second insight that emerged during recent times is that in-home consumption is witnessing a significant uptake. As people continue to spend more time at home with their families, there is an increase in demand for snacks.

In line with this connection between the top two trends of today – data and in-home consumption – PepsiCo India and Airtel have joined hands to offer customers up to 1 GB free data with INR 10 pack and 2 GB free data with INR 20 pack of PepsiCo products including LAY’S, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos. To avail the offer, customers can simply check the free data voucher code printed behind the pack and go to Airtel Thanks app – ‘My Coupons’ section and enter the voucher to claim the offer. The new offer will continue till October 31st, 2020. Once the user has availed their code, the data can be redeemed immediately or at a later date of convenience and requirement till January 31st, 2021.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “At Airtel, we are obsessed about offering our customers the best network experience. We are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo to help all their customers experience our award winning 4G data services. This also gives us the opportunity to reward our loyal customers with complimentary data and unlock a worldof digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack.”

Sharing his thoughts, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said “The ‘new normal’ has catapulted everyone into a more digital world than ever before. At PepsiCo India, as part of our digital first approach, we follow evolving digital trends and develop matching strategies. Our insights showed us that consumers are enjoying our products and seeking convenience while working and watching content at home. The promo offer therefore is perfect fit for the festive season and will further compliment their in-home experience. Towards this, we are happy to partner with Airtel and offer its prepaid users a unique combination of 4G digital experience on purchase of our portfolio products including LAY’S, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Dorito.”

The free data offer is available to all Airtel prepaid customers across India and will be a perfect combination for them to enjoy their favourite snack while accessing data at the same time.