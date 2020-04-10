Percussion Guru Bickram Ghosh on his series of shorts- Out of the Box

Percussion Guru Bickram Ghosh has come with a series Out of the Box featuring short percussion performances on his social media platform, facebook. He is creating music for his fans, followers and music connoisseurs spreading happiness in the Locked Down days. The series is being shot by his wife, Jaya Seal Ghosh, an acclaimed danseuse herself.

Interesting concepts intertwining traditional tabla play as a thumb stopper on 9 beats in Indian Classical Tabla, or a composition in 9 beats again that uses a stroke that sounds like a temple bell and looks like a bird in flight and showcasing his virtuoso skills of an insight into how ‘Shakespeare’ is so integral to Indian rhythm, making rhythm on every available space or surface or even displaying his acting talent enacting the roles of twins,two Bickrams while battling it out on percussion instruments.

The series has been attracting major eyeballs with a very high traffic being generated organically.

Bickram says, “I tend to always looks at the light, however thin a shimmer it might be; 1,584,490 COVID-19 cases worldwide as we speak, but 348,468 recoveries as well, as on this day.

I’m in quarantine and I hope you are . While so, I have decided to take this time doing stuff that in some way or the other breaks the norm; is , simply put , out of the box!

Thus, here’s a new series of videos where I communicate out-of-the box as a tabla player, as a composer or as a person.



Here I’m going off the beaten track . I think you will enjoy these shorts ! “