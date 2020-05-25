Peter England & Ayushmann Khurrana launch a video film to raise awareness about wearing face masks

Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana in association with Peter England posted a short video emphasizing the importance of wearing face masks while stepping out during this pandemic. This video marks the beginning of the versatile actor’s association with Peter England, India’s largest menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

Ayushmann in this video is seen highlighting the importance and necessity of wearing face masks to contain the spread of the pandemic. This initiative by the talented & successful actor, who is admired and loved equally across age groups and demographics, would go a long way in spreading the message of “wearing masks as a part of our everyday routine” across the country.

Speaking on this novel association, Ayushmann Khurrana says, “As a socially conscious citizen of India, I wish to spread constructive messages on matters that require vital and urgent attention, like health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. I‘m glad to be a part of a campaign where a hugely important message is being communicated by Peter England which aims to make people aware about the importance of wearing face masks. With face masks taking centerstage in this pandemic, it is a thought in the right direction to raise awareness on how we should be conscious of our health and in turn also take care of the health and safety of the community-at- large. I’m glad to begin my association with Peter England, an iconic brand that has redefined the men’s fashion industry, with this social video. The brand’s persona and attributes appeals to me and makes this association something I dearly look forward to.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, “As a responsible brand, we have strived to do our part in this collective fight against this global pandemic. Various studies show that wearing face masks as part of everyday routine is now crucial to contain the spread of COVID-19. Hence we have leveraged our strengths and skillset to produce high quality cloth-masks which are the need of the hour. We have collaborated and begun a long journey with Ayushmann Khurrana and our association marks the union of two iconic brands that are synonymous with honesty and authenticity. Our journey starts with a message for a special cause, to raise awareness about the importance of wearing cloth based face masks. We believe that Ayushmann, being a popular style and youth icon, will help in getting this social message delivered to large set of Indians across the country”

Peter England has announced Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador to augment the brand’s continuous growth in the menswear sector. Ayushmann Khurrana is widely known for his extraordinary performances in the Indian film industry. He, being a style icon among millennials, would complement the legacy of the brand Peter England to connect with young consumers.