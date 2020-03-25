March 26, 2020

PHD Chamber appreciates the address by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the extra precautionary & combative steps taken for a complete lockdown of India for 21 days

PHD chamber appreciates the address by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the extra precautionary & combative steps taken for a complete lockdown of India for 21 days from 12-midnight today, without any impact on the supply of necessary and essential items to the citizen of the nation. Let us all implement this in letter and spirit for the good health of every citizen of India, said Dr. D K Aggarwal, President – PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

His appeal for “Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai” is right for saving the lives of citizens of our country from the impact of coronavirus,  said Dr. Aggarwal

India is at a stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disease in the country in the coming days, he said

Allocation of Rs.15,000 crores allocated towards the build-up of health infrastructures for combating against the Covid- 19 pandemic is highly laudable. Which will go a long way in expediting India’s fight for Covid-19 free nation, said Dr. D K Aggarwal President – PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

