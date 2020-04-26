PHDCCI organized a Knowledge Series Webinar on how Artificial Intelligence can amplify output of MSMEs

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a Knowledge Series Webinar in collaboration with Jaipuria Institute of Management on Artificial Intelligence. The objective of the webinar was to explore how best the Artificial Intelligence technology tool-kit can accelerate business performance for MSMEs and the set of recommendations for the key stakeholders in this arena. The session witnessed a participation of around 160 industry players and senior’ members of PHD Chamber all over the country.



Ms. Kavita Pathak, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, appreciated the efforts of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize such an informative webinar on such a significant topic that can impact the world in the future and open a new horizon of opportunities. She also talked about the role of Artificial Intelligence in the current scenario and how adopting new technology is important for the current situation.



Prof. Deepak Singh gave an informative presentation on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on every industry. He defined the three key terms of Artificial Intelligence which are Data, Information, and Knowledge which are interlinked to each other in any activity.



Prof. Deepak Singh sited many examples and case studies on the use of Artificial Intelligence by various companies in different departments like Human Resource, Accounting, among others. Industries like Automobile, Retail, Banking, and others can use AI technology and boost their business.



He said that technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning offer great promises but raise apprehensions equally at the same time, and it will take the concerted efforts of all key stakeholders in the ecosystem to create a framework for maximum benefit while acknowledging the challenges in the most pragmatic manner possible. He emphasized on the fact that India has made rapid strides in expanding the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise) sector and adopting digital technologies at a really fast pace.



While AI is giving a challenge but is even allows growing and developing oneself on new roles, said Prof. Deepak Singh.



The session had a question-answer round where Prof. Deepak Singh answered various questions and queries of participants.



Mr. Manoj Gaur, Chairman, UP Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed all the speakers and participants in the webinar. He also thanked Jaipuria Institute of Management for helping the Chamber to collaborate with them in presenting such an informative session on such a demanding topic.



Mr. Atul Srivastava, Resident Director, UP Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented a vote of thanks to all the esteemed speakers and participants.



The webinar was attended by many senior PHD members and industry stalwarts.