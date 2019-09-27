Philips Television & Audio announces offers across the home entertainment range in Kolkata

Taking the consumer television viewing experience to the next level, Philips televisions has announced the availability of the revolutionary 65” Philips Ambilight Television in Kolkata. The Ambilight television comes equipped with the Ambilight technology and is the largest screen size in the 6700 series. The Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV – with 3-sided Ambilight, is already available online and will now be accessible to consumers in Kolkata at Khosla Electronics at INR 1,38,999.

The Ultra Slim range of 4K Ultra HD Smart televisions with Saphi operating system and Pixel Precise Ultra HD promises to take the visual experience to an all new level and ensures excellent sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details. Whereas, the complete range of audio products from headphones, soundbars to tower speakers deliver a personal and shared joy of listening to music.

In their ongoing efforts to make the festive season delightful for their customers, TPV Technology has also announced attractive offers and discounts on the complete home entertainment range. TPV Technology is the brand license partner for Philips branded TV’s and audio products.

As part of the offer, on the purchase of select Philips televisions, consumers can avail an extended comprehensive warranty for 2 full years. In addition to this, customers can avail easy EMI finance schemes while purchasing through select banking partners.

On the purchase of Philips tower range SPA9120/9080/9060/9075 or SPA8000B (5.1 MMS), consumers will get a set of Philips headphones for free! Further, they can avail free on-site warranty and easy EMI finance schemes on selected high value products.

One lucky winner will also get a chance to win the Philips Ambilight Television worth INR 1,38,999 in its upgraded three-sided Ambilight avatar, as a bumper prize. To participate in this contest, customers can simply scan the QR code given in the promotional material available in the outlets and then follow the necessary steps on the redirected link.

Commenting on the launch of this revolutionary product, Mr. Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said “To make the most of the launch of the exclusive Ambilight television in Kolkata, we have made sure to provide customers the best of our products combined with some attractive offers on each purchase. We see great potential in the market and the purchasing power of the consumer during this particular season of puja in the city. Delivering a ‘beyond the screen’ experience through our flagship Ambilight television, we look forward to make this auspicious season more special for our customers here. Our complete range of home entertainment products, available at best prices, will offer customers a wide range to choose from and exclusive offers like extended warranty and on-site service will make it easier for them to enjoy the range, adding more joy to the festive season.”

TPV’s products are available online and offline through their retail partners across the country. There are also plans to enhance the robust after sales network with a target of doubling the current service centers count.

Product Features of the revolutionary Philips 65” Ambilight Television include –

Modern European Design

European minimalistic design sensibility is visible in the floating aluminum stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.

4K Ultra HD

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Pixel Precise Ultra HD

The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.

HDR Plus

High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intended. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

Saphi TV operating system

SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

DTS HD

DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.

Micro Dimming

Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

