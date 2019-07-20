Phonographic Performance Ltd. License Holders can now Play Popular Bengali Hits like ‘Amake Amar Mawte Thakte Dao’ & ‘Bholey Baba’

In a major strategic decision to monetise their public performance and radio rights across India,SVF Entertainment has signed an exclusive agreement with PPL, India’s largest collective rights management organisation. The said agreement will make SVF a member of PPL, which has seen rapid growth in membership over the past year. The music licensing company currently represents 320+ music labels with more than 1.5 million international and 0.8 million domestic songs in their repertoire. The signing on of SVF will further expand the company’s foothold into the growing East Indian market. For PPL’s thousands of license holders, this new agreement will mean the legal right to publically perform a plethora of Bengali dance hits like Dhaker Taale, O My Love and Benche Thakar Gaan, among others.

Commenting on this massive deal, Mr.Rajat Kakar, CEO & MD of PPL India said “The signing of SVF Entertainment is a big milestone as it takes us to No.1 position in the East Indian market. We are proud to associate with them.”

Mr. Mahendra Soni, MD, SVF Entertainment, reportedly said “Joining hands with PPL in India directly helps us focus on our core creative business. Earlier we were monetizing in parts ourselves. PPL has right teams and digital tools for them to enable monetize in a larger scale. The revenues we earn from public performance & radio, will plough it back in new talent and creating more hits.”

