Pine Labs opens its in-store payment APIs to developers

Pine Labs, a merchant platform company, today announced the opening of application program interface (API) of its Android-based in-store payment platform to developers. Developers can use the APIs to build value-added solutions and applications for merchants and small and medium businesses (SMBs). The Android based in-store payment APIs will be housed on the Pine Labs Developer portal, a destination for developers from across the world and especially those in India and other Asian markets. The company also announced that there will a dedicated application store to house developers’ apps. Pine Labs will support the distribution of the apps to the merchant community. The in-store Android APIs are open at Pine Labs Developer portal here:

https://developer.pinelabs.com. Pine Labs’ in-store Android APIs are easy to integrate and offer wide range of options for developers who work in the areas of online and offline payments, customer feedback capture, travel and ticketing, ride sharing, and food and e-commerce delivery. The APIs will help developers build customizable, customer-focused solutions, quickly.

Vicky Bindra, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs said, “Asia Pacific is the fastest growing developer region in the world. Analysts have predicted that the developer community in India will be the largest in the world in five years, surpassing that of the United States. We would like these developers to solve the interesting fintech challenges from this part of the world, using our APIs. We have, therefore, opened up our in-store and online payments APIs to the developer community.”

According to NASSCOM, there are over 900 start-ups in the fintech space in India and about half of these are either in the payments or lending space. “We are committed to building an ecosystem that enables the co-creation of innovative products in the fintech space, powering merchants’ businesses offline and online,” Bindra added.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Pine Labs said, “Payments is emerging as the most integral part of all online and offline businesses, with the rise of smartphones and increasing acceptance of digital payments. A collaborative developer ecosystem will provide the much-needed impetus to fintech in Asia. We want developers to ‘plumb-and-play’ and build innovative solutions for merchants, powered by an easy and secure payment platform.”

Pine Labs had announced the opening of the online payment (payment gateway) APIs in May 2019. The online payment APIs can accept payments through multiple payment modes including credit and debit cards, net banking, bank or brand EMI, wallets and many more. It is a simple and flexible option for internet commerce. Together, the in-store payment Android APIs and online payment APIs will help millions of developers to move fast to create and monetize their fintech app.

Developers benefit by using Pine Labs open APIs in many ways:

Plumb-and-play API architecture for rapid application development

Seamless payment integration and one-stop payment acceptance solution for all merchants

Use omni-channel payment solution

Build for both mobile and web platforms

Build customizable customer focussed value added solutions

Avail of a testing sandbox

