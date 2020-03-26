Piya Re – A heart-warming story of love on Jalsha Movies

Jalsha Movies has always been screening contemporary and captivating films in all hues and shades for its viewers. The channel has always taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters replicating an ambience of multiplex at the home of the viewers. Decked with cinematic splendour and superior visual experience Jalsha Movies will now showcase World TV Premiere Piya Re on 29th March at 8:00 PM. Released in 2018, “Piya Re” is directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee. The edgy and energetic background scores of the film are done by Jeet Gannguli. The film stars Soham Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee and Kanchan Mullick in leading roles.

The central plot of the movie revolves around Soham and Srabanti, whose love story gets interrupted by an influential man. With an ailing mother, Srabanti chooses to move out of Soham’s life only to be able to treat her mother from her sickness with the help of the rich and influential guy. And in the process she hurts herself and Soham. As the movie progresses there is an unexpected turn of events and Srabanti lands in an unprecedented situation. While both Soham and Srabanti are still in love with each other, will they ever unite?

This romantic drama is sure to brighten the Sunday evening of the viewers.