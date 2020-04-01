PM pays tributes to Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)



The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti.

“Tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His rich contribution to society continues to inspire”, the Prime Minister said.