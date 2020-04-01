PM pays tributes to Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti.
“Tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His rich contribution to society continues to inspire”, the Prime Minister said.
