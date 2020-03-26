March 26, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

PM to participate in G20 virtual summit tomorrow

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall participate in G20 virtual summit tomorrow to discuss on the issues related to Corona virus. 

“The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID 19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 virtual summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency,” PM said in a tweet.

Narendra Modi@narendramodi

The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency. @g20org @KingSalman51.6K6:52 PM – Mar 25, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy8,719 people are talking about this

Source :- https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1608207

