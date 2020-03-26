PM to participate in G20 virtual summit tomorrow

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall participate in G20 virtual summit tomorrow to discuss on the issues related to Corona virus.
“The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID 19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 virtual summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency,” PM said in a tweet.
