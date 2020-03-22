PM urges people not to panic and avoid unnecessary travels

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has urged people not to panic and avoid unnecessary travels. While asking everyone to listen to the advise given by doctors, PM said all those who have been told to stay in home quarantine should follow the instructions.

In a series of tweets PM said, “Never forget – precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact”.

This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family”.

Appreciating the IT professionals and Workers for providing their services to fellow citizens, Prime Minister said their outstanding role in combating COVID-19 will be remembered for years to come.

In a tweet PM said, “They are heroes. They’re phenomenal individuals whose outstanding role will be remembered for years to come”.

Absolutely correct! India is extremely proud of our IT professionals who are working hard to provide seamless services to fellow citizens. This community of innovators and industrious professionals has a major role to play in combating COVID-19.” #IndiaFightsCorona

Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1607532