PNB launches nationwide campaign to fight COVID-19 pandemic

India’s second-largest Public Sector Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched a nationwide initiative to combat the spread of COVID-19, complementing the Government of India’s extensive efforts to contain challenges and risks posed by the growing pandemic.

Honourable Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the campaign at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi. The initiative is launched as PNB’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign and it will entail providing COVID-19 related prevention materials like masks, sanitizers, etc. across India in 662 districts.

The Honourable Union Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “This is a great initiative, taken by Punjab National Bank, to distribute the COVID-19 precautionary kits nation-wide. PNB has a distinguished history of undertaking such an act of kindness. This initiative of PNB will inspire public and private institutions to come forward and help the citizens of our country, not only to fight the pandemic but also to come out healthy and strong.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I would like to thank PNB and its officials for supporting and fighting this pandemic together.”

Commenting on PNB’s biggest CSR effort so far, Shri CH SS Malikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Honourable Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan is in forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and we are certain that the country will soon come out of this pandemic under his capable leadership. We are highly obliged that he took his valuable time for the Bank’s noble cause. On this occasion, we also assure him that Punjab National Bank is committed to play its role in this difficult time.”

Besides the MD and CEO, other senior officials, Executive Director, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi and Chief General Manager Shri B N Mishra were also present at Nirman Bhawan for the inauguration of the campaign. The same campaign was launched at 5 locations simultaneously. Further Bank’s 22 zonal offices across the nation also marked their presence through live video conferencing.