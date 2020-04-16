Poila Baisakh Offers at Shiraz Golden Restaurant

Amidst the otherwise mundane Lockdown, if Biryani is what’s on your mind, Shiraz Golden Restaurant is ready to serve you this Poila Baisakh amidst all the challenges. This year, due to the virus-imposed lockdown, Shiraz Golden Restaurant for the time being, is offering home delivery only through online food aggregators like Swiggy & Zomato from their two outlets. Their home delivery service is available from 12 noon and 10 pm. Their signature dishes like Chicken & Mutton Biryani, Chicken Chaap, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Reshmi Kebab, Chicken Tikka Butter Masala, Mutton Pasinda, Firni are on demand and will be available for delivery.

Continue Reading