Policybazaar launches Coronavirus Helpline

India’s largest online insurance marketplace and leading insurtech brand, Policybazaar.com has set up a dedicated special helpline number i.e. 0124-6372005 to support and guide people who have any insurance related queries regarding coronavirus. Our helpline number will be active for all 7 days a week from 10 am to 7 pm. This service would be available for everyone, irrespective of whether the policy has been purchased from Policybazaar.com website, or not.



Yashish Dahiya, Group CEO & Co-founder said, “We are here to support you all the way. Testing times like these remind us to be kinder to one another and stand together in the eye of the storm. Such trying moments remind us the value of having a robust insurance cover that protects us against death, disease and disability. The last thing now, one would want to worry about is the financial implications a pandemic like coronavirus could have on one’s savings while taking medical treatments. So as a well-wisher I would advise all of you to have insurance as a priority. Let the insurance industry and experts take care of how your finances are going to be organized.”

YouTube Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGRCHspH4R0&t=7s

PB Life Link: (Our Blog)