Popcult Debit single in 2019

POPCULT is a debutant artist that is making waves in the musicians and listener’s community.



Their debut single C Funk, is widely being circulated as an “Addictive” song that bridges pathos and celebration ,at the same time in two parallel planes. The song is about the spirit of Calcutta, as most of the band members grew up with that old world charm of Calcutta. It also is a set of verses on positivity and hope.

Popcult, a brainchild of vocalist Tanya Sen , is just a year old. The band presently comprises of Gaurab “Gaboo” chatterjee , on drums , John Pail on guitars, Dominic Saldanah on keyboards and Mainak “Bumpy” nag Chowdhury on bass.

C funk is written and composed by Bumpy .It’s a tribute to his teacher, Monojit “Kochu” Datta – the man not only responsible for making Bumpy who is he(his own words),but a whole generation of musicians !

Such has been the contribution of him and his cousin and guitar legend, Amyt Datta.

C Funk features Bumpy’s old friend and band mate of Monojit Datta and the Orient Express, Saurabh Chatterjee on Congas.

The song was recorded and mixed in Kolkata by sayan Ghosh

and mastered by Sarah carter in UK.

The video of the song has been scripted-directed- by Ayan Mitra

C Funk , being a fresh in the Indie scene has already soared to 3,500 views in less than a month!

C funk is brought to you by Flair Records.

C Funk is finally out on Spotify, Saavn and other audio medium for you to download.

▶️ https://flairrecords.lnk.to/CFunk

🇧🇩 Bangladeshi listeners Download/Listen here

▶️ GP Music: http://bit.ly/CFunkGPM

▶️ BL Vibe: http://bit.ly/CFunkBLV

▶️ Robi/Airtel Splash: http://bit.ly/CFunkSM

🇮🇳 ️Indian listeners Download/Listen here

▶️ https://flairrecords.lnk.to/CFunk

Record Label: Flair Records

Worldwide Distribution: ME Label

Management: Flair Records & Mushroom Entertainment, Inc.

