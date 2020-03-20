Popular Video App MV Master Sees Massive User Growth in India

One of the world’s leading one-click video creation app MV
Master,today said that it has accumulated more than 60 million registered users in India since
its launch in January 2019.It has been named the Editor’s Pick as ‘top recommended app’ for
videos.
MV Master said this growth is borne out of an extensive localization strategy executed over last
year, as part of which it had introduced thousands of India-specific video templates, music and
themes to better engage Indian users. The app had recently launched special Holi-themed
templates ahead of the festival this year.
As of March 13, 2020, MV Master has over 60 million downloads from India, putting the country
in No. 1 in Photography applications place,No. 4 in overall applications place. Over one million
users attended the Holi activity in MV Master during a five days period from March 9-13, 2020.
MV Master said, “These growth numbers underline the fact that Indian mobile users love the MV
Master app to create fun personal videos for social media sharing. MV Master has worked hard
to tailor it to the unique aspirations of Indian users here and our localization efforts are reflected
in the thousands of India-focused templates and dozens of themes available for Indian users.”
The app had recently launched several new templates to add extra color to Holi celebrations for
its Indian users. Popular templates including Heart arrow, Butterfly magic, Rose frame, Creative
hands, Flower baby, Magic place, Teddy day, Magic petal, Red roses, Magic elephant were a
big hit among the users.
Abhishek, a small shop owner said, “A lot of videos that I downloaded and shared myself during
Holi and other recent festivals came from MV Master. The localized templates helped me create
more colorful and exciting videos for my profile.”
