Popular Video App MV Master Sees Massive User Growth in India

One of the world’s leading one-click video creation app MV

Master,today said that it has accumulated more than 60 million registered users in India since

its launch in January 2019.It has been named the Editor’s Pick as ‘top recommended app’ for

videos.

MV Master said this growth is borne out of an extensive localization strategy executed over last

year, as part of which it had introduced thousands of India-specific video templates, music and

themes to better engage Indian users. The app had recently launched special Holi-themed

templates ahead of the festival this year.

As of March 13, 2020, MV Master has over 60 million downloads from India, putting the country

in No. 1 in Photography applications place,No. 4 in overall applications place. Over one million

users attended the Holi activity in MV Master during a five days period from March 9-13, 2020.

MV Master said, “These growth numbers underline the fact that Indian mobile users love the MV

Master app to create fun personal videos for social media sharing. MV Master has worked hard

to tailor it to the unique aspirations of Indian users here and our localization efforts are reflected

in the thousands of India-focused templates and dozens of themes available for Indian users.”

The app had recently launched several new templates to add extra color to Holi celebrations for

its Indian users. Popular templates including Heart arrow, Butterfly magic, Rose frame, Creative

hands, Flower baby, Magic place, Teddy day, Magic petal, Red roses, Magic elephant were a

big hit among the users.

Abhishek, a small shop owner said, “A lot of videos that I downloaded and shared myself during

Holi and other recent festivals came from MV Master. The localized templates helped me create

more colorful and exciting videos for my profile.”