‘Hello Kolkata Socio-Cultural Fiesta’ at Birla Planetarium on 10th June eve witnessed the poster launch of ‘SIXER…..’, an AV album to commemorate the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

‘SIXER…..’ captures the frenzy, fantasies and hyper-imagination of a Cricket Crazy Nation, that now also rules the world in terms of on-field supremacy and off-field power & prestige, remarked the director Asish Basak. The lyrics are fast-paced, in sync with undulations of a riveting cricket match in progress. The shooting is being done across Kolkata, including various sports clubs and localities. ‘SIXER…..’ is presented by ‘Daffodil Incorporate’ (a premier Event Management Concern) and ‘Hello Kolkata’ (3D News, Films & Events). The album’s planning and execution is by Rudra Sen, featuring eminent singer Jhumki Sen & Joy Hazra, lyrics by Soumitra Ghosh, music by Anupam Dutta and concept & direction is by Asish Basak. The actors of the album include Devsmita, Sukanya and the team of ‘Innomania Motion Pictures’ led by Boby Mondal & Jayashree Khara, The poster of ‘SIXER…’ was launched on 10th June eve by the album members, along with veteran actress Sikha Roy and Arpita Bose (the newly crowned ‘Hello Kolkata Style Icon’).

Like this: Like Loading...