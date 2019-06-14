Pouran Derakhshandeh, one of the best Far East Filmmaker journeys through her best work at the 10th Jagran Film Festival

The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will hold a Retrospective of World films and celebrate the life and works of the Iranian film director, producer, screenwriter, and researcher Pouran Derakhshandeh. Her in-conversation is planned for 19th July at Sirifort Auditorium with India’s one of the best Film critic Rajeev Masand.

Filmmaker’s finest award-winning movies like Hush! Girls Don’t Scream, Under the Smokey Roof, Eternal Children and Wet Dream will be screened at the festival. Her films deal with societal issues like child abuse and women’s rights.

Pouran Derakhshandeh says, “I am delighted to be here at the 10th edition of Jagran Film Festival. I am deeply honoured that the festival has chosen me for Retrospective under world cinema. As a filmmaker, I have always admired India and its film industry, which is now making waves across the world. I believe that even in different cultures, there are many similarities. India has been an inspiring country for me as a filmmaker making movies on women-centric issues. My recent film ‘Hush! Girls Don’t Scream’ was based on child abuse, and I visited India while researching the project. The film got an overwhelming response. So, it is good to be back in India.”

Following are brief descriptions of each of the four films by Pouran Derakhshandeh that will be screened at the 10th JFF:

Hush! Girls Don’t Scream: The drama film is about a woman on death row for killing a man who repeatedly abused her as a child and threatened to do the same to another girl.

Under the Smoky Roof: A bone-weary Shirin is at her wit’s end; she has a son who won’t talk to her, and a husband who can’t. The exasperated husband seeks solace in greener pastures, while she busies herself with domestic chores – the anchor of her mundane, if materially comfortable existence.

She worries and nags them, but it all comes from a place of love. Still, even the most well-meaning intentions tend to backfire in this household. Only one person seems to care… at least in the beginning. When the other family members finally decide to rally to fix things, is it a matter of too little, too late?

Under The Smoky Roof is a family drama that takes its time in warming up. Its take on marital strife is familiar and sombre.

Eternal Children: Preparing for her marriage to Saeed, Negar finds out her would-be husband is committed to a moral obligation for the sake of his retarded brother. She faces a dilemma and cannot decide whether to justify him and share her family with a third person or move away.

Wet Dream: The 16-year-old Arash is reaching puberty. After years of living with his mother, he leaves her to live with his father because of some problems. There he visits a girl who changes his life.

The Jagran Film Festival kickstarts from 18th July in Delhi and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore, and Bhopal, across the 18 cities and finally culminate on 29th September in Mumbai.

For more details, logon to jff.co.in.

