Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) trained close to 73 lakh people from 2016-2020

“Skill development will be the backbone of Atmnirbhar Bharat and Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan”: Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, today said that skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling of the India’s workforce will play a crucial role in the success of the Government’s vision of Atmnirbhar Bharat and the recently launched Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan, announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

The government is soon to get approval on the next phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) which will have increased focus on demand driven skill development, digital technology and skills pertaining to Industry 4.0. The current part of the flagship skill training scheme (PMKVY 2016-2020) is about to conclude and has so far trained close to 73 lakh youth in the country, Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said in an ASSOCHAM webinar today.