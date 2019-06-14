Pre-book your table and avail a 10% discount at The Bengal Lounge, this World Cup Season

What’s better than watching the World Cup action? Watching it with the choicest

delicacies to munch on! The Cricket World Cup fever has us in its grip and it’s time to cheer

our team.

With an eclectic menu to match the sporting action, the deal only gets sweeter with a 10%

discount on for Team India Fans. All you have to do is redirect to the webpage and fill in the

form with your details or call to confirm your reservation and avail the special discount.

Reserve your seats and gear up for the celebrations!

Enjoy starters like Rajma Ki Galouti and Harissa Marinated Victoria Perch Fingers. Dig into

yummy main courses such as Kalimoti Biriyani, Shepherd’s Pie With Garlic Toast and Murgh

Kali Mirch Biriyani with Burhani Raita. Slog overs are for desserts such as Bailey’s Dark

Chocolate Mousse, the Berry Truffle or the Milk Tart.

To pre-book your table, click- http://6ballygungeplace.in/event/world-cup-special-menu-the-

bengal-lounge/

The offer is available at The Bengal Lounge, from 14 th June, 2019 and will continue till 14 th

July. Address of restaurant:-

 6, Netaji Subhas Road, 3 rd Floor, Bengal Chamber Building, Dalhousie, BBD Bagh,

Kolkata- 700001 (8334998887, 9038170101, 9073353178,9775391091).

