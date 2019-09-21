Sat. Sep 21st, 2019

Pre-Order Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & smartwatches on Flipkart

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace today announced that it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. Flipkart will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and the new ECG functionality. Pre-orders are available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 5 starting today, 20th September.


Special offers to be available on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, applicable on EMI and Non EMI transactions, mentioned below:

–  iPhone 11 Pro Max – Rs. 7000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, applicable on EMI and Non EMI transactions

–  iPhone 11 Pro – Rs. 6000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, applicable on EMI and Non EMI transactions

–  iPhone 11 –  Rs. 6000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, applicable on EMI and Non EMI transactions

–  No extra cost on EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards for 6 months tenure on all the above


Visit Flipkart for more information, For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com/in

