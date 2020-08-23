Prince Pipes Launches Cable fit Cable Ducting Pipes

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions&multi polymer manufacturers, today announced that the company has launched a product Cable fit that finds growing usage in cable ducting / wiring needs in infrastructure projects.

With a 30 year legacy in manufacturing high quality piping systems for plumbing, bore-well, agriculture, sewage and industrial applications, Prince Pipes continues toactively serve industry needs infast growing plumbing, irrigation, storage and sewerage segments.

On the launch of Cablefit, Mr. ParagChheda, Executive Director, said, “Infrastructure in India is seeing new avenues. With multiple innovations taking place across sectors, wiring is an integral part of several sectors and cable ducting becomes an essential investment in protecting wires across applications. Cablefit products are a valuable addition to our product range and are an extension of our array of offerings that our customers and associates can utilize based on customized needs and specifications.”

Cablefit:

Cable ducting are used for routing of electrical cables for power distribution and for protection of cables from direct exposure of sunlight and accumulation of moisture. Cable ducts areavailable in various sizesand manufactured using Hi-tech machines resulting in excellent finished products.

Key features and advantages: Cablefit products are light weight and easy to assemble and transport. Their smooth internal surface makes it easy to pull cables through the pipes; they bring optimal mechanical and physical properties. The tough outer surface makes it easy to resist high impact; they are low maintenance and long lasting products; they come with built-in space capacity for future expansion and they also reduce cable over cable damage.

Cablefit finds extensive applications in Railways, Power Plants, Port & Airports, Highways,Bridges, Flyovers, Crossings, Telecom and Optical fibre networks, etc. to name a few areas.