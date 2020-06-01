Priyanka Dutta is a lady shining in the male bastion of tabla world

Priyanka Dutta’s recent collaboration with German percussionist Mashud Razzak at a program in Jamshedpur before the lock down created a buzz with a lady shining in a predominantly male bastion of the Tabla world and received all round appreciation.

A lady tabla player was not a common sight few years back but Priyanka Dutta is one of the path breakers in the field and despite honing her skills under the tutelage of classical percussionists Pandit Shubhankar Banerjee, Pandit Swapan Bhattacharya and her father Dipak Dutta, Priyanka is deeply into experimental use of the percussion in the Rock and Pop genres as well.

A teacher in Ramakrishna Mission, Priyanka started off early under the watchful eyes of her father and winning National level laurels she made an early impact with her style and dexterity. Priyanka is coming up with her unique style of table playing with Pop, Rock music and popular songs which usually do not have table beats and she is creating her own style, rhythm and sound.

She is constantly experimenting amidst the lockdown is creating new sounds through her unique table ensemble.