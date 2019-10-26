Psychological thriller “The Joker” awaits release at the end of the year.

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

“The Joker”, a edge of the seat thriller, written and directed by Joy Bhattacharya of “Chip Suto Char” fame and produced by Sunny Bhattacharya recently launched the poster of the movie which has been shot in Kolkata and various picturesque locations at North Bengal and Mandarmoni.

This psychological thriller stars Somitra Chatterjee as a detective, Bibek Roy in a double role, Mou Baidya, Archishman Singh, Aman Reza, Joy Bose, Jinia Mukherjee, Kohima, Himika Patra, Bhashwati, Sanjukta, , Pratip Ghosh, Dilraj and Joy Bhattacharya.

The music has been scored by Sumit Ray and Saptoparni has lent her voice to the only song of the movie.

“The Joker” is scheduled to release at the end of this year.

