PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 to culminate into the Grand Finals in Kolkata on 19th & 20th October

After four long months of nail-biting action at the regional finals held across Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, and Hyderabad, the top 20 squads from four regions will be battling it out at the Grand Finale in Kolkata. With an attempt to discover India’s PUBG MOBILE talent from all parts of India, the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 (PMIT) sponsored by OPPO, has been the biggest esports endeavor attempted in the country. For the very first time, the esports community in Kolkata will be given an opportunity to witness a tournament of this scale and stature.

The Grand Finale of the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is all set to take place on 19th and 20th October at Biswa Bangla Convention Center, New Town, Kolkata. It follows the success of the PUBG MOBILE India Series (Finals at Hyderabad), PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship (Finals in Bengaluru) and PUBG MOBILE Club Open (Regional Finals in New Delhi) which were PUBG MOBILE’s first few endeavours towards building an esports platform for gaming enthusiasts in India.

PMIT 2019 has secured an overwhelming response from across the country, especially from the City of Joy – Kolkata. Apart from having one of the most active esports community, the city has been making progressive strides in terms of technology innovations and adoption. Increasing impetus to digitization along with proliferation in mobile content consumption, has in turn led to the growth and popularity of esports in Kolkata. In fact, some of the most popular Indian PUBG MOBILE clans belong to Kolkata.

A perfect combination of both online events with regional finals in four parts of India, PMIT 2019 has been the country’s first multi-tiered tournament. Across four groups, the tournament witnessed participation from 400,000 players, with over a million games played in between them. The winning teams from Jaipur include Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive, and Revenge Esports. While from Guwahati, 8BitRampage, Team INS, Team GE, and Team All Stars, emerged as the regional final winners. The third regional chapter which took place in Pune saw God’s Reign, Team Mayhem, Orange Rock, and Instinct Shooters Official, make their way to the grand finale. Lastly, Team Skul, Beyond Your Reach, Team AR, and Saiyan’s Legacy have qualified for the finals from Hyderabad.

The teams who will battle it out on the days of the Grand Finale are:

JAIPUR

GUWAHATI

PUNE

HYDERABAD

Wildcard Winners

Rising Hydra

8BitRampage

God’s Reign

Team Skul

Team Dignity

Team Titans

Team INS

Team Mayhem

Beyond Your Reach

Back for Revenge

Kill2Survive

Team GE

Orange Rock

Team AR

BurnX Official

Revenge Esports

Team All Stars

Instinct Shooters Official

Saiyan’s Legacy

Team Hyphen

For fans who want to catch the action live, free entry on a first come first serve basis is available for the Grand Finals in Kolkata, with gates opening at 11AM. For viewers at home, they can follow the action on PUBG MOBILE’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Live broadcast starts at 12PM on Saturday- 19th October and repeats the same on Sunday, 20th October.

All communications and event details will be relayed from the PUBG MOBILE social media handles here – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

