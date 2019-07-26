PUBG MOBILE LITE launched for the Indian Market

A lighter and faster variant of PUBG MOBILE called PUBG MOBILE LITE hits the Indian market today and is available for download and play from the Google Play Store. Considering the popularity of the blockbuster PUBG MOBILE, the developers have designed PUBG MOBILE LITE to be compatible with more devices. With the core idea of being able to play anytime, anywhere and on any device, the developers have launched this version optimized for low-end smartphone devices with a lower RAM, to offer an uncompromised gameplay experience to all its fans.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG MOBILE is compatible with even more devices and optimized for devices with less RAM without compromising the gameplay experience that has attracted millions of fans around the world. PUBG MOBILE LITE features a smaller map made for 60 players, which means faster-paced games that last 10 minutes while still keeping the traditional PUBG style of play! With an installation pack of just 400 MB and built for devices having less than 2 GB RAM, the LITE version is set to run smoothly for all players. Keeping in mind that more than half of the smartphone users in India use an entry-level smartphone, the specifications that the LITE version of the game is designed to accommodate exactly that. New players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.

Key features on PUBG MOBILE LITE:

Enhanced Aim Assist: With the all new auxiliary aim assist, in order to make aiming simpler and comes in extremely useful while playing in weak network environments. The intensity differs between the crawling and standing positions, simplifying the control while preserving the unique PUBG MOBILE experience.

Upgrade to Winner Pass: The Winner Pass replaces the Royale Pass and will have much faster achievement unlocks and span a month, with fantastic rewards on offer.

Bullet Trail Adjustment: PUBG MOBILE Lite will feature increased bullet speed and no bullet drop effect, for a clearer shot which is specially made to account for weak network environments.

Weapon Recoil Suppression: The adherence mechanism also suppresses the weapon recoil to a certain amount, which facilitates game-control and makes for a better experience in weak networks. Different guns have different gun pressure effects, highlighting the different experience of each weapon.

Extended Time to Kill: The update will also appropriately increase the 'Time to Kill' which would enhance players survivability during firefights and encouraging aggressive play.

Location Display: The map will expose a shooter within the mini-map's range, providing simplified battle info extraction and increased battle speed.

Heal yourself while moving: Players will now be able to heal themselves in all stance except for when they are prone. This is particularly useful in high latency conditions where movement actions might inhibit the healing mechanic in game. This will help speed up the game pace and increase survivability.

Building Areas/ Supplies optimization: Complementing the smaller maps, building density and loot frequency has been increased to expedite the looting process and enhance the battle progression.

Complementing the smaller maps, building density and loot frequency has been increased to expedite the looting process and enhance the battle progression. Map Quality Optimization: The game will also feature optimized map quality and the parachute loading screen.

RPG and New Firearm integration: With the LITE version, players will now get to experience a new weapon in select game modes only, allowing a chance to form new attack and defense tactics

