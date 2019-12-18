Publishers & Booksellers Guild announces “44th International Kolkata Book Fair 2020

A little more than a month is left before the inauguration of the 44th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair. As per the International Book Fair Calendar released by International Publishers Association, Geneva, the fair will be open to all from 29 January, 2020 afternoon till 9 February, 2020. The fair will be inaugurated on 29 January, 2020 in the presence of our Chief Guest, Honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries.

You all will be very glad to know that last year organising the Book Fair at the Central Park for the second time in row, 2.4 million book lovers visited the fair and books worth Rs 22 crores were sold. With the love and support of book lovers, the Kolkata Book Fair became immensely successful at the new venue.

We would again like to mention the all-out cooperation and support from our Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation as a whole. We sincerely believe that with the inspiration of Hon’ble Chief Minister and with the support of Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble Mayor and all other Government officials and the love of the book lovers, the Book Fair at Central Park will again be immensely successful.

We are honoured to announce that the Focal Theme of International Kolkata Book Fair this year is – Russia.

We are extremely happy and privileged to have with us today Mr Alexey Idamkin, Hon’ble Consul General of Russia in Kolkata. He will apprise you in brief about the participation of Russia at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2020. The detailed information about their participation will be provided in the next Press Conference. Just to inform you that the well decorated pavilion of Russia in combination with their contemporary literature, culture, films and songs, will be a big attraction at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair. Noted Russian authors will visit the Book Fair on this occasion. We believe that this will strengthen the cultural bondings between the two countries.

The international complex will also have the presence of UK, USA, Japan, Vietnam, France, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Australia, 11 Latin American countries and a big pavilion of Bangladesh.

You will be glad to know that we will celebrate the 200th Birth Anniversary of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the great personality of Bengal Renaissance, in proper respect and regards at the Book Fair.

Publishers from the States of India like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Nagaland, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telengana, Odisha will also be an integral part of the event.

Another important highlight of the Book Fair — 7th Kolkata Literature Festival (KLF) will be held from 6 to 8 February. It will be a collaboration of distinguished writers, directors, historians, authors, theatre personalities, sports personalities, celebrities, film personalities and poets having national and international fame. There will be many engrossing sessions, panel discussions on literature, film, drama, music, dance, and many more.

The International Kolkata Book Fair 2020 will be open from 12.00 noon. to 8.00 p.m on all days.

