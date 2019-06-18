Puja Curtains go up with KHUTI PUJA at Mohammad Ali Park

Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park heralded the autumnal ritual with the Khuti Puja today on Monday to mark the start of Durga puja proceedings this year located at Mohammad Ali Park, near MG Metro station. Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park is one of the eye catcher puja of the city for its innovative concept and celebration style. This Puja is particularly famous for its unique style of pandals and also for the social work which the committee carries out throughout the year.

The occasion was glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like: Sri. Tapas Roy, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs; Smt. Smita Bakshi, MLA; Sri. Sanjay Bakshi, Ex MLA; Smt. Rehana Khatun, Councillor & many others.

With Khuti Puja happening all over the city and Dhaks playing alongside, Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park marked the heralding of the Durga Puja with the presence of these renowned personalities. Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park takes immense pride to celebrate the 51st year with much opulence and creativity. The Committee has always tried to create a niche amongst all contemporary pujas by bringing about uniqueness through the concept and in the thought process that goes into the festivity like pandal creation, idol, ambience, safety and communal harmony. Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park has been known for its state of the art presentation over the years and hopefully this year will be even grander.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ashok Ojha, Joint Secretary of Md. Ali Park Durga Puja said, “After the huge success over the years, where we received multiple awards from different segments, the entire team of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park is fully charged up for this year also. In the last few years our puja has drawn many thousands of visitors every day. In the midst of theme pujas all over, just wait and watch for our part of glitters. We are confident that people would appreciate our effort this year too”, he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family and friends.

Key Persons: Manoj Kr. Poddar (Chairman) / Bijay Shankar Pandey (Chief Organiser) / Surendra Kr. Sharma (Secretary) / Ram Chandra Badopalia (Chief Patron)/ Subhash Chandra Goenka (Treasurer) / Pramod Chandak (Working President) / Bijay Singh, Dulal Moitra (Vice President) / Pawan Kr. Bansal, Deoki Nandan Dhelia, Ashok Ojha, Sachin Sharma (Joint Secretary).

