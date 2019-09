Puja Extravaganza by Club Barocks

Club Barocks is the Ultimate party Destination for the complete festive experience – with foot tapping dance music and a complete Wine and Dine experience to cater to the festive spirit of Durga Puja

The following are the Internationally acclaimed Djs who will get you on the move during the Pujas :

October – 4th -Sizzling Shashti- Disco Dandia- DJ Kaur

October – 5th -Sassy Saptami – Dj Shreya

October – 6th -Bollycious Amazing Astami – Dj Rink

October – 7th – Neverending Nabami- Dj Lemon

Club Barocks will be honoured to be your ultimate 4 day- party -for – Puja with their Puja Dhamaka !

To complete the “Bangaliana Experience” Club Barocks is also providing a range of exquisite mouth watering specialities brought to you by their

very own Chef Avishek.

The Special Puja Menu is

DURGA PUJA-MENU-2019

VEG-STARTER:-

1 PIYAJ POSTO VADA

2 PANEER PATISHAPTA

3 SAHAJAHANI TIKKA

4 MOCHAR CHOP

NON-VEG STARTER:- 1 CHINGRI CUTLET

2 FISH KOBIRAJI

3 CHICKEN CUTLET

4 BENGALI FISH FRY

5 DHUMROGONDHI CHICKEN PATHURI

BREADS:- 1 PHULKO LUCHI

(WITH CHOLAR DAL/KASHA ALOO DAM)

2 PURVARA KACHURI

(CHOLAR DAL/KASHA ALOO DAM)

DAL:- 1 SONALI MOONG DAL

2 NARKELI CHOLAR DAL

3 MACHER MATHA DIYA DAL

VEG-PULAO:- 1 PULAO RAJNANDANI

2 PULAO10 ER BHAHON

NON-VEG PULAO:- 1 JEERA CHINGRI PUALO

VEG-MAIN COURSE:- 1 KOLONKINI(TIKTO/SUKTO)

2 NARKELI PATOL DOLMA

3 ALOO POSTO

4 CHAPOR GHONTO

5 KOFTAR KAMAL

6 MOCHAR LASAGNE

7 EACHORER KALIA

NON-VEG MAIN COURSE:- 1GHONDHORAJI PATHAR MANGSHO

2 CHINGRI CHAMOKI MALAI

3 DHUMROGHONDHI RUHI KALIYA

4 BHAPA MACH

5 MURGI POSTO

6 KASUNDI DIYE POMFRET

7 LOTE MACHER JHAL

8 CHITAL MACHER MUITHA

CHUTNI:- 1 AAMSOTTO KHEJUR CHATNI

MISTI :- 1 CHANAR PAYAS

2 BHAPA SANDASH

3 MISHTI DOI

For more details and table reservations like our official page or contact :-+91 98316 30716 / +91 33-46026775 / +91 6290-263382

www.barocks.in



