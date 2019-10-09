Fri. Oct 11th, 2019

Puja Hullor at Club Barocks was a huge success

We are very happy to share the fact that Puja Extravaganza at Club Barocks has been a huge success . Club Barocks is a restobar with a nightlife experience,that has a wide variety of international food and beverages options. During the Durga Puja, they have celebrated perhaps the biggest festival of WestBengal in the true ‘Bangali’ way ,with stress on a special mouth-watering options of true Bengali food and drinks,and irresistible music.

Our patrons have enjoyed ‘Pujor Hullor’with complete  Bangaliana, with a combination of our Puja special food and beverage menu and with the foot tapping music of internationally acclaimed Djs, Dj Kaur, Dj Rink, Dj lemon and Dj Shreya.

