Puja offerings at Friday Release

Who- Friday Release

What– Pujor Bhuribhoj

When- 29th September- 8th October2019

Time- 12noon to 11pm

Where- DD 24 a, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Brief- Durga Puja is more than just a religious affair. The five days of celebrations are a heady mix of food, love, culture and a good dose of lively chaos. Food during Durga Puja is an important factor and we cannot ignore that. Friday Release is offering some scrumptious dishes this Durga Pujo. They have come up with a puja special menu which is available on ala carte on all days of the Navratri. On sasthi,saptami, navami, Friday Release is also offering a special puja buffet to all food lovers.

On the menu- On Ala Carte- Pomfret Tawa Masala, Mutton Boti Kebab, Prawn Garlic Pepper, Hariyali Aloo, Basanti Pulao, In Cocktails Saptami Chilli Blue And Dashami Kumkum Booster And In Mocktails Rosy Ashtmi And Navami Cooler. This menu is aval

Cost- On Ala Carte pocket pinch for two rupees 800 plus GST

On Buffet -Rs 699 inclusive taxes per person on Sashthi, Saptami & Ashtami

Rs 799 inclusive taxes per person for Navami



