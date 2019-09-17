Tue. Sep 17th, 2019

Puja offerings at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

Who– ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

What – Ahare- E- Bangali  

When– 4th to 8th October 2019

Time– 12.30 PM – 3.00 Pm & 7.30 PM – 11.00 PM

Where– BG Block (Newtown), Action Area I, West Bengal 700156 (opposite Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences)

Brief– Durga Puja makes no sense if you couldn’t sit with your friends in a circle outside your neighbourhood Puja pandal for a serious ‘adda’ session. And such adda session is incomplete without great food. ibis Kolkata Rajarhat is offering some mouth watering platter this Durga Puja .  

On the Menu- Ghee Bhaat, Papad, Jhuri Aloo Bhaja,Dhokar Dalna, Kacha Lonka Murgi, Kancha Kola Kofta Curry, Panch Mishali Tarkari, Mutton Dakbunglow, Rasmalai,Chutney,Misthi Doi, Malai Chop and Sandesh

Pocket Pinch- 899 + GST per person

