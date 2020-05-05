Pune Collector’s office & Force Motors join hands to create a video “Saluting Doctors & Healthcare Workers” that speaks out on importance of social distancing, masks, staying at home, amid COVID-19 crisis.

In the battle against the spread of the deadly pandemic COVID-19, Force Motors, along with Pune Collector’s office, is creating social awareness through two videos. The videos are 1 minute 26 seconds and 1 minute 12 seconds in duration, titled “Saluting Doctors & Healthcare Workers” was released on Saturday. The video urges people to stay home and follow the guidelines issued by the government to support the healthcare worker’s fight against Covid-19. This social awareness video, issued in the public interest by Force Motors & Pune Collector’s office has been created and produced by Percept.

The video highlights the importance of maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, staying at home and maintaining hand hygiene and cough hygiene, further urging the people to fight the virus together and eradicate it. With the nationwide lockdown, the video also encourages people to support healthcare workers who are helping to win the battle against this deadly virus by working day-night without thinking about their own health.

District Collector, Pune, Mr. Naval Kishore Ram said during the launch of the video, “The covid-19 is taking a psychological and physical toll on the healthcare workers. It is very important for us to cooperate with them during the time of crisis. Through this video we appeal everyone to stay home as that is the at least we can do to flatten the curve”.

Force Motors MD, Mr. Prasan Firodia said, “This film conveys a strong message to the doctors that they are not alone in their fight against Covid-19. We also wish to impress upon Punekars that by For immediate release staying home and following the government advisories they are indirectly supporting the doctors and healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19.’

The Dr Abhay Firodia Group of companies has been very much proactive in their support for the fight against COVID-19. They have earmarked Rs 25 Crores to support COVID-19 relief activities. This deployment will be aimed at supporting upgradation of health care infrastructure, enhancing blood collection capability, and facilitating mobile clinic/testing capabilities.

In addition to the above it is supporting the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) initiative to provide healthcare at citizen’s doorstep through 119 ambulances operating across three states. Under this initiative 1,98,752 persons have been provided consultation and free medicines at their door step till date. This initiative has also resulted in identification of 1726 suspect Covid-19 cases and directing them to the designated hospitals. Recently they have also been a part of distribution of 15,000 PPE kits to the government and private hospitals in Pune treating Covid-19 patients.