Punit Balana and SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi brought summer wear glamour to Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

When it comes to fashion grandeur, Punit Balana is a designer who can dream up a grand regal collection. His “The Royal Bagh” Line at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 was a vision of ultra-glamour inspired by the Sisodia Rani Palace Garden of Jaipur and the Rajwaras of Rajasthan. Recreating the glory of a bygone era, Punit visualised the colours of Leheriya, floral, peacock motifs and block prints all in natural dyes. He selected an arresting line of hues like buttercup and blues but enhanced them with delicate dori work and zardosi. The base fabrics were mulmul and cotton that offered a sense of comfort and ease to the wearer.

Divided into two lines – Boho Chic with indigos as well as ice blues while the other, was a festive line with pink and steel grey, that made the collection project a visually arresting style statement. Keeping “The Royal Bagh” theme intact, the shades of blue entries were summer worthy but stylishly demure. The printed long-sleeved maxi skirt and matching shirt had great mix and match possibilities. The 3-piece suit with a one-button jacket over a bustier, the Leheriya print sari worn with bell sleeved choli and the maxi with necktie collar displayed summer chic.

Saris appeared with stylish cholis, while kalidar kurtas shararas, with tassels or latkans, dhoti pants with flared kurtas and crinkled kurta with pants made fashion statements. The lehenga/choli sections were rich with a slight drizzle of shimmer. For the western dressers, there were striped glittering jackets with bikini tops and palazzos, a trendy pinafore over leheriya shirt, a sexy flared skirt teamed with a cute top, and jacket. The one-shoulder shinny beaded choli, lehenga, peplum jacket with pants and the gypsy skirt with a long- sleeved blouse added the much needed fun element to the collection.

Ending the show was the very lovely Tara Sutaria who swirled down the ramp in a pale pink silk luxuriously shimmering lehenga with tantalising latkans, a gleaming choli and delicate dupatta.

When it is impressive fashionable designs that women seek, Punit Balana’s “The Royal Bagh” collection will offer perfectly grand additions to their wardrobes.

The SVA label by Sonam and Paras Modi brought a print perfect story during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

The SVA label by Sonam and Paras Modi has always been in the forefront of fashion. When it comes to an amalgamation of prints and colours, the designers have offered a mind-boggling range season after season. To the pulsating beat of the live band, the designers unveiled their Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 “Galeecha” collection which was a refreshing line that brought in diverse visions of their design philosophy. It was a collection that was all things SVA, inspired by the archives of their previous collections. While the fabric choice had staples like silk, it was the addition of denim this season that took the ensembles many notches up the fashion ladder.

The contemporary resort wear looks, merged abstract textures with geometric prints and fluid florals. Some more prints from ancient Persian carpets were enhanced with bold strips to add a more engaging, complex design story. The silhouettes moved really well for the coming season as the ever-popular summer staples like kaftans, maxis and skater dresses were balanced with some stylised jackets. The collection offered great stylish looks with the geometric print jacket, slinky mini tunics coordinated with printed over shirts, while capes in rich hues of navy covered sexy slim slit skirts. Bold multi-coloured railroad stripes were ideal for cutaway armhole maxis.

The horizontal striped sari with a sleeved pallav, angular draped midi, asymmetric skirt with a lean sherwani and the cape over lehenga and choli brought variety to the collection. An exciting drape over bell bottoms and choli, an angular one-shoulder poncho with pants, the striped looped skirt, choli and cape trio, as well as the layered flowing lehenga with a one-shoulder choli were glamorous. Men’s wear was practical but with a lot of colour and prints. Jodhpuri suit with embroidery, a kurta, Bundi, trousers and stole quartet, waist coats, and an assortment of Bundies and kurtas gave the male dresser ample choices.

Looking very perky and pretty was the latest Bollywood actor Alaya F who looked like a bohemian princess in a graphic, multicoloured, long-sleeved blouse with intense detailing.

For the perfect holiday wardrobe that is versatile and timeless, the “Galeecha” collection from SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi will make summer travel a sartorial delight.

Like this: Like Loading...