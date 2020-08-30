Punjab National Bank celebrates National Small Industry Day

Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest public sector lender celebrates small Industry Day by offering PNB Seva Scheme, to provide adequate funding to the small-scale industries enabling them to meet their working capital requirements in this unprecedented times. The scheme offers need-based financing through working capital (CC/ OD as applicable), Term Loan, and Non fund based limit to the small scale industries.

SMEs and MSMEs are value-generating engines of the economy. They contribute to the GDP, create employment opportunities, and play a vital role in exports. In these unprecedented times and due to prolonged lockdowns, this segment has been the hardest hit. As India’s 2nd largest public sector bank, PNB stands strong to ensure SMEs and MSMEs get financial support and don’t face difficulties in gaining access to affordable and timely credit. PNB Seva scheme is a major step in that direction. PNB has been serving this sector since inception, understanding their requirements, and providing customize solutions. Post the merger, PNB’s reach has widened thereby providing services to the remote areas of the country.

Under the scheme, the loan can be availed for acquiring fixed assets like land, office/workplace building, equipment & infrastructure and it can also be availed in case of existing units, expansion of existing offices/workplace and renovation/ modernization to improving the quality or reducing the service cost. The loan can be repaid up to 7 years including moratorium period of maximum up to 6 months. All Individuals / Partnership / Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) / Private Ltd. Co. / Public Ltd. Co/Trust/ Societies & Co-operative Societies (registered and incorporated under applicable law) and enterprises are eligible to be a benefit for this scheme.