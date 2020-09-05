Punjab National Bank salutes Teachers on the Teacher’s Day

Teachers’ Day is about celebrating the vital role of teachers in crafting young minds, guiding, nurturing, and shaping a progressive future. The objective is also to express gratitude, respect, and appreciation through recognition of the efforts of these architects of the nation. Punjab National Bank, India’s second largest bank today awardedteachers nationwide for their exemplary and distinguished services in the field of education.

PNB officials across the country invited teachers, principals and retired teachers from the government schools, universities, and various educational institutions. In an initiative to honor their role and contribution, PNB’s senior officials across 13000 branchesfelicitated teachers with shawls and teaching materials like whiteboards and stationery items. The gesture aimed to acknowledge them for improving the quality of education and instilling integrity, imparting knowledge, and discipline in young minds.

Teachers are also one of the warrior groups of Covid-19. As a responsible bank, PNB continuous to encourage and support, to those who are instrumental and dedicated to social and societal reforms.

Below are the details of the activity: