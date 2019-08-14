Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School celebrates 73rd Independence Day

Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School (P B Academic School) celebrated 73rd Independence Day with traditional gaiety and fervor at the school premises today. Ms. Kirti Bhagchandka, Trustee, P B Academic School and Mrs. M Andrews, Principal, P B Academic School along with other dignitaries attended the Flag hoisting ceremony which was followed by signing of the National Anthem.

The programme was followed by a special skit performance by the students of standard 11 and 12 on ‘Uri Attack’. The students paid tributes to the Martyrs of the ‘Uri Attack’, the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LOC) on September 29, 2016, in retaliation to a terrorist attack on an army camp at Uri.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs. M Andrews, Principal, P B Academic School said, “Independence Day is a historic day as we commemorate the great sacrifice of our freedom fighters who laid their lives for us. This year is very special as we celebrate our attempt to be free from parochialism, communalism, regionalism and terrorism and inculcate in our children- the future leaders that we are one nation, one spirit much above the divisive tendencies which keep us apart from one another.”

About P B Academic School: P B Academic School was established in 2001 with an objective to provide quality education and fostering all round development of students. Mr. P. K. Bhagchandka founded the school with the sole aim of imparting good all – round education to the young children and to enable them to imbibe good values of discipline and morality along with academic excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...